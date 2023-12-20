“Dejen de romper las pelotas”: Leuco se enojó por las internas en Seguridad

Alfredo Leuco estaba editorializando en su programa de radio sobre la marcha a plaza de Mayo y las repercusiones políticas cuando comenzó a enojarse. Primero cuestionó los dichos de un legislador de la Coalición Cívica y luego mencionó un mensaje de Jorge Macri que no mencionaba a Patricia Bullrich. “Dejen de romper las pelotas”, lanzó a los gritos en alusión a las internas entre la Ciudad y la Nación por la Seguridad.