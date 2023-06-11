Del penal sin arquero al efecto Lavolpe : Juntos envuelto en la maraña electoral

De tener ganada la elección en bandeja , la oposición está con una severa cirsis de identidad.

Puede ser todavía que Juntos siga junto y que el peronismo sea castigado en la urnas por su malograda gestión. Si así se cumpliese en las Paso y octubre será por la máximas de los “otros son peores”. La cantidad de errores e internas groseras en en enclave de dirigentes del PRO, con los roles secundarios , pero no esto menores responsables de radicales y Lilitos, son groseros y han dejado relucir que las rajaduras ya son un tema de inminente ruptura.

Carrió habló de Macri como si fuese Cristina diciendo que si ese actor de ala dura le ganaban la interna a Larreta se vendría un ajuste brutal en la argentina. Mauricio suele tomarse poco en serio a Elisa , en público, como si todo fuera un cómic de Marvel. Un Batman en medio de  la noche más oscura.

El dilema Schiaretti quedó momentáneamente congelado .Horacio insiste en que incluirlo a el cordobés da mayores garantías para el triunfo y la futura gobernabilidad . Razones quizás no le falten pero su atropello y nerviosismo para imponer esa agenda hizo que los del ala dura se envalentonaran con el poder de veto. ¿ no hubiera sido mejor dejar de lado la agenda de tuitero y posteos para articular las mesas políticas de la coalición?

Por momento,  esas mesas políticas solo actúan como un álbum de convencionalidad familiar que luego quedan archivados en los recuerdos de juntadas ocasionales.

Es increíble,  a esta altura,  de la mala gestión gubernamental, las chances vivas que les siguen otorgando a los responsables de una inflación interanual de tres dígitos , entre otras calamidades. Un habitante de la casa del Gran Hermano PRO lo expuso en términos futboleros : “Somos como el Bocal de Lavolpe que lo puede perder en la última fecha” .

Todavía falta exhibir mayores miserias en una campaña que recién arranca ante una población absorta. Nada peor qué la incertidumbre pre electoral , sumado a que después nos espera aguardar la biopsia del paciente , como se sabe de pronostico reservado.

Los consultores hablan de una elección teñida por la fragmentación , puede ser de tres tercios y hasta en el peor de los casos cuatro cuartos. Es decir que el siglo de Rivadavia aguarda a su nuevo inquilino con un. par de voltios en las patas.

El penal era sin arquero para la oposición. El barra Javier agita a los ultras a que rompan todo. Están los que amenazan con irse del equipo de la Rosada. no hay arbitro ni reglas claras. todos juntos en la maraña electoral.

HoracIo Caride

 

“Pero el domingo siguiente ganaron 1 a 0 y siguieron con su letanía de laboriosos, horribles triunfos y llegaron a la primavera con apenas un punto menos que el campeón“. De Osvaldo Soriano , en el cuento: El penal Más largo del Mundo.