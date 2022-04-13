D’Elía con declaraciones increíbles: “No hay pobreza, no agitemos el caos”

El ex líder piquetero atacó a las organizaciones sociales de izquierda y negó que haya una inflación fuera de control.

Alberto encontró  en su espinoso camino un aliado impensado. Viene alineado a la Rosada y distanciado de Cristina. Con esa lógica tuvo una fuerte defensa del gobierno en C5N, al punto de negar la gravedad de la inflación y la pobreza.

A la tarde, frente a Alejandro Bercovich, el entrevistado mostró los dientes ante los acampes y protestas de las organizaciones sociales de izquierda , con las cuales a antes simpatizaba. “Están siendo funcionales al caos”, recalcó obteniendo una cara de sorpresa por parte del periodista,

Fue por más. “No creo que la inflación este descontrolada y pobreza siempre hubo en la Argentina, desde que soy chiquitito”, minimizó Luis quien hasta señaló al conductor de C5N como socio de los que agitan el caos.

Invitó a las organizaciones sociales que están en las calles a protestar frente a las grandes empresas marcadoras de precios.