D’Elía estalló contra Cristina en C5N: “Me dolía cuando veía que la señora tenía tres hoteles”

El dirigente social dijo que se desató “una guerra” con la vice.

Luis D’Elía es un de los dirigentes sociales que salió con los tapones de punta contra Cristina Kirchner luego de sus dichos por el control de los planes sociales. Invitado a C5N, D’Elía descargó su furia, hablo de “guerra” y tocó un tema muy sensible, el de los hoteles de la vice.

“No voy a aceptar que Cristina venga a tratarnos de lo que nos trató, de ninguna manera. Nos declaró la guerra a todos los movimientos sociales, es inadmisible. Me dolía cuando veía que la señora tenía tres hoteles o que a algunos secretarios le encontraban, en cuentas de Estados Unidos, 60 millones de dólares. Lo miraba con asco, si íbamos a volver mejores hay que revisar las cagadas que nos mandamos, las cosas horribles que hicimos”, lanzó el dirigente en el programa de Pablo Duggan.

Además, el dirigente social recordó uno de los momentos claves que marcaron la tensa relación con Cristina Kirchner y que explica la situación actual: “Después de todo lo que los movimientos sociales hicimos por la patria, por ella, por el pueblo, la veo flojita de memoria, de agradecimiento. Fui preso por ella, porque el día que paramos el golpe ruralista me dieron 5 días de prisión en suspenso y eso hizo que se quebrantara la prescripción de la toma de la comisaría, me comí mil días preso y no fue capaz ni siquiera de levantar el teléfono, nunca, para preguntar cómo estábamos , como hizo con el resto de los compañeros”.

Llamativamente, ese tramo del programa no fue subido al sitio de C5N. En cambio, se difundió la respuesta de un panelista contra D’Elía.