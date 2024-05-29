D’Elía se inmoló por Espinoza: “Hubo un abuso de ella”

El dirigente dijo que le hicieron una “cama”.

Luis D’Elía salió a defender a Fernando Espinoza, el intendente de La Matanza procesado por el abuso sexual de una ex secretaria. “Tenía un dispositivo de cámaras y grabadores … pobre tipo … hubo abuso de la mujer… ella le dio la dirección de la casa, hubo un abuso de ella”, lanzó el dirigente en relación a Melody Raukaskas, ex empleada del municipio de La Matanza.

Espinoza hasta ahora no parece dispuesto a tomarse licencia pese al escándalo. Es más, su primera reacción fue mostrarse cerca de Axel Kicillof en un acto.

Rakauskas llegó Espinoza por intermedio de su ex pareja, Gustavo Clilia, un empresario cercano al kirchnerismo que estuvo imputado por la causa del Plan Qunita y tiene oscuros negocios.

De acuerdo con su relato, el intendente fue a su su casa, comenzó a tocarse la espalda y decir que tenía una contractura. En ese momento, le preguntó: “¿No sabés hacer masajes?”.

“No, Fernando. No hago masajes”, le habría contestado antes de irse a buscar algo para beber. Al regresar de la cocina, la ex secretaria relató que se encontró con Espinoza “sacándose la camisa”. “Le digo ‘¿Qué hacés?’ y me agarró de la mano. Hubo un forcejeo de manos y comencé a rogarle: ‘Por favor, no’”, contó.

 