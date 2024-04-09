D’Elía se ofuscó con los conductores de LN+

Luis D’Elía publicó un video furioso contra los tres periodistas de LN+ que comparten el pase de las 18 horas, Eduardo Feinmann, el Pelado Trebucq e Ignacio Ortelli. “Ese canal de mierda hoy funciona con esa plata robada”, lanzó el piquetero que estuvo preso.