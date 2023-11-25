Demian Reidel, otro funcionario que se baja antes de ser confirmado

El físico y economista Demian Reidel, que sonaba para ser el presidente del Banco Central a partir del 10 de diciembre, finalmente no será de la partida.

Para evitar especulaciones, quiero confirmar que en este momento no voy a ejercer la presidencia del BCRA. El presidente @JMilei cuenta con mi apoyo absoluto. Será un honor y un placer seguir colaborando con la construcción de la nueva Argentina. Viva la libertad carajo!”, tuiteó esta tarde.

Reidel vive en Estados Unidos. Vino a Buenos Aires para las elecciones y el domingo del balotaje estuvo en el bunker de LLA. En el último tiempo se identificó con la figura de Milei y militó a favor suyo. El miércoles el presidente electo le ofreció el cargo y se bajó del avión que lo llevaba a su casa pero nunca estuvo convencido.  Ahora podrá regresar a Estados Unidos.