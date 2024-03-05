Dentro de la confusión reinante, el radicalismo sabe que debe firmar la separación con el PRO

Preparan una alternativa al pacto Milei. Temen no ser escuchados ante la polarización y nueva grieta.

La victoria de Milei y su centralidad en medio de la confusión reinante opositora generó una reconfiguración del sistema político todavía dificil de decifrar. Una cosa es segura: Juntos está separado. Falta firmar el divorcio.

Desde la sede del partido radical se estudian los tiempos y las formas. Creen que la convocatoria del 25 M de un pacto económico político propuesto por el oficialismo , le brindará una oportunidad de separar las aguas y relanzarse en la escena pública.

Confrontan con las formas y varios de los principios libertarios pero además, el odio del presidente a todo lo que coonote radicalismo, los pone naturalmente en vías adversarias.

En el Congreso el interbloque de Juntos es una cápsula ficticia. De hecho esta todo roto. La separación de bienes tendrá lugar después de la firma del Pacto de la docta. El Pro quedará cogobernando con Milei y la UCR en una distancia crítica.

El plan es ir a Córdoba con una betería de medIdas y agenda política propia. Educación , lo social y menos presión tributaria serán los pilares de la contra propuesta a las reformas relanzadas en la Asamblea Legislativa por el primer mandatario.

El senador y titular de la UCR, Martín Lousteau, viene confrontando públicamente con el estilo presidencial. Su última declaración tuvo un tiro directo al lider libertario: Encerrado en Olivos y en Twitter, el Presidente no ve o no le importa la realidad. Reforzó la confrontación señalando : “El ídolo de Javier Milei se llama Carlos Menem y tuvo dos condenas por corrupción” 

El partido que supo reprresentar las aspiraciones de los sectores medios quisiera expresar una propuesta modrada en tiempos de tuiteros envenenados y espíritus vegativos. “No hay centro, se nos hace dificil “, coparte padecimientos un radical cercano a Lousteau. Mientras irán administrando las apariciones y posicionamientos estratégicos.  Pesa en la recomposición de lugar , el mal momento del otro mandamás partidario , Gerardo Morales, cuestionaod por su manejo de los castigos a los tuiteros en la provincia de Jujuy.

Al final del camino se ven constituyendo otra alianza por afuera de la sociedad rota con el PRO. En esa instancia creen que caminarán juntos a Larreta y sectores peronistas no k. En la legislatura porteña ya existen canales comunicantes entre larretistas y radicales. Para el 25 de mayo falta una eternidad pero la reconfiguración política es una realidad en plena dinámica.

Horacio Caride

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 