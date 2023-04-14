Denuncian a Aníbal Fernández por decir que “las calles van a estar regadas de sangre y muertos” si gana la oposición

La presentación la hizo el abogado Gastón Marano. ¿De qué lo acusa?

El ministro de Seguridad Aníbal Fernández ya tiene su primer denuncia por decir que “las calles van a estar regadas de sangre y muertos” si gana la oposición. Aunque hasta la vocera presidencial se despegó de esa frase, Fernández volvió a insistir esta mañana al llegar a su oficina.

La denuncia penal contra el ministro la presentó el abogado Gastón Marano, defensor de Gabriel Carrizo y ex asesor de JxC en la Bicameral de Inteligencia. Lo acusa del delito de intimidación pública, prevista en el artículo 211 del Código Penal.

“Se viene por la presente a solicitar se desinsacule juzgado federal de instrucción a los fines de investigar la posible comisión del ilícito previsto y sancionado por el Art. 211 del Código Penal, en concurso ideal con el delito previsto y sancionado por el Art. 139 de Ley N° 19.945, por parte del Dr. Aníbal Domingo Fernández, D.N.I. 12.622.480, quien reviste como Ministro de Seguridad de la Nación”, arranca la denuncia.

Fiel a su estilo, Fernández ratificó esta mañana sus dichos pese a la polémica. “Recién leía a Clarin y dice ‘irresponsable:’ y cuentan el tema. No, irresponsables son ustedes que no ven lo que dice Macri, lo que dice Milei, lo que dicen un montón de la oposición“, apuntó el funcionario.

Al dialogar con la prensa en la puerta de la sede del Ministerio de Seguridad de la Nación, Aníbal Fernández continuó: “Dicen que van a dinamitar todo, dicen que van a morir los que tienen que morir. ¿Cómo se dinamita sin que haya heridos o sangre? ¿Cómo se hace para que mueran los que tengan que morir?”.

 