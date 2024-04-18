Denuncian a Karina Milei y a Lemoine por supuesta amenazas a la diputada Pagano

Le tocó al juez Ariel Lijo, candidato para la Corte Suprema. Qué dice la denuncia.

El escándalo que arrancó la semana en la comisión de Juicio Polītico y derivó en la renuncia del jefe del bloque de Diputados de La Libertad Avanza ahora se trasladó a Comodoro Py.

El abogado Fernando Miguez, presidente de la Fundacion por la Paz y el Cambio Climático, denunció hoy a Karina Milei, a la diputada Lilia Lemoine, y al titular de la Cámara de Diputados Martín Menem por supuestas amenazas y extorsión contra la diputada Marcela Pagano, que intenta resistir la movida de ese grupo para correrla de la presidencia de la comisión.

La denuncia fue sorteada y le tocó al juez Ariel Lijo.

La presentación afirma que Pagano recibió “llamados intimidatorios que resultaron finalmente en AMENAZAS DE MUERTE, entre otras expresiones violentas verbales y telefónicas que provocaron su Internación”. Y agrega que “Lemoine actuaria presuntamente en nombre de la Sra. Karina Milei quien pidió expresamente presionar a PAGANO para obtener mediante distintas conductas que la nombrada Legisladora Nacional Pagano no ocupe la presidencia de la Comisión de Juicio Político en la Cámara Baja”.

Por último, la denuncia asegura que Pagano habría sido víctima de seguimientos “de personas que no sabemos si son efectivos de fuerzas federales orgánicos o personas contratadas in fine para lograr que renuncie”.