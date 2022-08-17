Denuncian a Roberto Navarro por sus dichos contra Majul, Viale, Lanata y Feinmann: lo acusan de incitación a la violencia

Lo acusan del delito de incitación a la violencia.

Roberto Navarro finalmente fue denunciado ante la Justicia por sus dichos sobre Luis Majul, Jonatan Viale, Jorge Lanata y Eduardo Feinmann. La denuncia, presentada por la abogada Silvina Martinez, es por el delito de incitación a la violencia, que tiene una pena de 3 a 6 años de prisión. 

La denuncia le tocó por sorteo al juzgado federal 5 de Comodoro Py, subrogado por el juez Marcelo Martinez de Giorgi.

Navarro había criticado a los periodistas y hasta habló de posibles actos de violencia.

“Los Viale, los Lanata, los Feinmann, los Majul son los que están generando la violencia. Después pasan al aire los escraches. Yo creo que algo hay que hacer con ellos, algo hay que hacer con Jony Viale, con Majul, Leuco. Algo tenemos que hacer para frenarlos. Algo tenemos que hacer con ellos que están generando este nivel de violencia. Mañana o pasado un loco puede matar a alguien. Deberían tener miedo ellos. Viale debería tener miedo de que algo lo frenara”, lanzó el lunes en su radio. Y agregó: “El estado debe cuidarlo a Jony Viale para que esto no despierte la violencia contra él. Un día estos hechos van a terminar mal. Van a terminar a los tiros. Esa violencia puede ir contra ellos también“.

Navarro fue denunciado por el artículo 212 del Código Penal que establece que “será reprimido con prisión de tres a seis años, el que públicamente incitare a la violencia colectiva contra grupos de personas o instituciones por la sola incitación”.