Deportick: quién es el empresario ligado a la misteriosa firma que vende las entradas de la Selección

La empresa dueña de la plataforma fue creada en 2018.

Deportick es el nombre del día. La empresa elegida por la AFA para vender las entradas de los partidos amistoso de la Selección no es conocida para el gran público. De hecho, es un nombre de fantasía registrada por Mastea 123, una sociedad anónima registrada en Mar del Plata.

Según reveló el diario La Nación. Mastea 123 es una empresa del productor teatral Javier Faroni, ligado hace tiempo al Frente Renovador de Sergio Massa.

La empresa se creó el 26 de marzo de 2018 bajo el nombre Más Teatro 123 S.A. junto con dos socias: su pareja, Erica Gilette, y su hermana, Marcela Viviana Faroni. En junio de 2021, la compañía cambió su nombre a Mastea 123, la sociedad que figura detrás de Deportick.

Faroni está ligado a la política hace tiempo. Entre 2015 y 2019 fue legislador provincial por el Frente Renovador. En la Cámara de Diputados presidió la Comisión de Cultura. De allí, saltó a Aerolíneas Argentinas, donde asumió un puesto como director en diciembre de 2019.

Renunció a la línea aérea de bandera en 2021, y el directorio de la compañía se la aceptó en febrero de 2022. En su lugar nombró a Ariel Ciano, un concejal marplatense del Frente de Todos.

La venta de entradas para la Selección fue un verdadero fiasco. Una hora después de ponerse en marcha el proceso, había más de 1.400.000 en fila para poder acceder a una entrada. A esa misma hroa, ya había gente ofreciendo entradas en Mercado Libre por casi 100 mil pesos.