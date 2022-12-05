Designan a una jueza ligada al poder de Tierra del Fuego en la Corte de esa provincia

Se trata de la jueza Río Grande, Edith Cristiano, ligada a la familia Loffler.

La jueza Laboral de primera instancia en la ciudad de Río Grande, Edith Cristiano, fue elegida este lunes como la quinta integrante del Superior Tribunal de Justicia de la provincia de Tierra del Fuego, gracias a sus vínculos con la familia Loffler, socios políticos del gobernador Gustavo Melella.

Los Loffler lideran el Movimiento Popular Fueguino (Mopof) que en 2019 apoyó la candidatura de Melella. Damián “Loly” Loffler es diputado provincial desde hace 23 años y conduce la Legislatura. Ernesto “Nené” Loffler era camarista Civil y sus vínculos en el Poder Judicial le permitieron a Melella ser desvinculado, a poco de asumir, de la denuncia que enfrentaba por el “presunto abuso sexual coactivo” de tres obreros de la construcción, revelada por el sitio Infobae.

En plena pandemia, Melella avaló la ampliación del Superior Tribunal de tres a cinco miembros y designó a “Nené” Loffler en una de las nuevas vacantes.

Por su parte, la quinta banca estaba vacía y allí apareció la postulación de Cristiano, una mujer de escaso currículum pero que hace unos años prestó un favor clave a la familia más poderosa de la Isla: firmó un fallo reconociéndole los derechos de posesión sobre la estancia María Cristina, a una empresa vinculada con la familia Loffler que a su vez había adquirido esos derechos de la firma Glisud, famosa por haberse quedado con créditos del Fondo Residual del Banco de Tierra del Fuego durante la gestión del ex gobernador Carlos Manfredotti.

El concurso fue una farsa desde el principio, según reveló el periodista Gabriel Ramonet en su sitio Dar la Palabra. La mitad de los postulantes (6 de 11) se bajaron de sus postulaciones al enterarse de que Cristiano era el “caballo del comisario”. Casualmente muchos eran funcionarios de jerarquía del Superior Tribunal o de las cámaras de apelaciones.

A Cristiano primero le aplazaron la entrevista por razones de salud. Y después la sometieron a un interrogatorio amigable cuyos detalles pueden consultarse en la grabación guardada en Youtube. Allí Loffler blanquea su trato cercano con la candidata cuando le dice “nos conocemos desde hace mucho” y Cristiano le responde “lo conozco desde que era diputado”. Interesante alusión porque refiere al perfil político de Loffler, que efectivamente fue diputado nacional por el Movimiento Popular Fueguino.

Otro momento llamativo de la entrevista se produjo cuando Cristiano enumeraba su formación académica reciente y “Nené” Loffler no pudo controlar su entusiasmo, y le dijo: “no para doctora, usted no para”.

Tenía razón. Cristiano “no para”. De jueza de primera instancia ya llegó a la Corte fueguina. Sin escalas.