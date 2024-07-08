Desmienten una vinculación de los biocombustibles con la suba de las naftas

La Cámara de Empresas Pymes Regionales Elaboradoras de Biocombustibles (CEPREB) salió a aclarar que el precio de los biocombustibles no tiene relación con la suba reciente que anunciaron las empresas expendedoras de combustibles.

“Hacemos esta aclaración ante las múltiples versiones periodísticas que señalan que el aumento del combustible en las estaciones de servicio guarda algún tipo de relación con un supuesto aumento de biocombustibles que no es tal. Mientras la nafta súper tuvo entre enero y julio de este año un aumento del 35%, pasando de $699 a los actuales $941, en el mismo período el biodiesel aumentó 3%, pasando de $923.590 a los actuales $951.285”, dice un comunicado de la entidad que preside Federico Martelli.

Y agregó que “el precio del biodiesel lo fija la Secretaría de Energía y el mismo se encuentra congelado a pesar de la suba de costos de producción y de materias primas”.