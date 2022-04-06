Desopilante parodia de la Negra haciendo de Canosa

Vernaci parodió a la conductora de A24. Lo hizo en su programa radial. Te lo contamos.

La Negra Vernaci parodió a Viviana Canosa. Lo hizo tomando su discurso anti política y también hasta su tono de voz. La gracia, como es característico de la genial animadora radial, tuvo guiños en el fleje, sobre todo cuando se metió con la sexualidad.

Vernaci hizo como si Viviana estuviera poseída en una de sus volcánicas editoriales….

 