Después del Primer Tiempo, Macri lanza su segundo libro

Vuelve a marcar la cancha de sus ganas de revancha. Avellluto detrás de la pluma.

Mientras los halcones y palomas se pelean por el liderazgo de Juntos por el Cambio, Mauricio Macri se vuelve a poner por arriba de la interna: en las próximas horas presentará su segundo libro.

Si el anterior fue Primer Tiempo, un concepto deportivo transformado en una metáfora política en busca de la revancha, ahora planteará Para Qué quiere volver a ser presidente de la Argentina.

De nuevo contará con la asistencia literaria de Pablo Avelluto, su ministro de Cultura, y Hernán Iglesias Illa, su asesor en Comunicación durante su gobierno, como anticipó La Política Online.

Como la escritura tiene giros futbolísticos, la idea de Macri es que el lanzamiento sea en octubre para que se retroalimente a partir de noviembre con la euforia del Mundial de Qatar 2022.

Por otra parte, el ex presidente quiso empardar a Cristina poniendo como víctima , a raíz de una maneada recibida por twitter.