Día clave para ver cómo sigue la pelea entre Milei y su vice

La relación está casi rota. Si se rechaza el DNU podría haber un quiebre definitivo. Razones y operaciones.

Desde Chacho en adelante, las relaciones entre presidentes y vices están para el diván psicológico. Lo de Milei y su vice no es la excepción. Como venimos informando, Victoria Villaruel está siendo aislada del gobierno por celos y sospechas.

Karina y el entorno presidencial la ven como una competidora que, despechada por no haber conseguido todos los espacios de poder que pretendía, ahora sería una “conspiradora” para debilitar al presidente.

A la vice le sacaron todos los espacios de poder que habían acordado en plena campaña: Defensa, Seguridad y AFI, afuera!!!,

Amoldándose a su rol de presidenta del Senado, viene recibiendo a diversos sectores preocupados por cierto sesgo autoritario del gobierno y una intención marcada de anestesiar cualquier debate en el Congreso.

Milei está obsesionado con las encuestas  como le ocurrió a muchos ex presidentes. Las mira tan frecuentemente como tuitea al paso de sus inquietantes pensamientos nocturnos. En algunas encuestas, ve caídas de su imagen y que la vice se mantiene en números prometedores.

Todo esto hace un combo explosivo en la relación entre ambos. La novela puede llegar a afectar la relaciones institucionales . Ayer, las operaciones desde la Rosada contra la vice fueron evidentes. Hasta sacaron un comunicado, que sin nombrarla, condenaba a aquellos que desde le oficialismo arman agendas paralelas”.

La acusación sobre una maniobra alevosa de la vice de habilitar el debate para que sectores opositores rechazen el DNU presidencial del ajuste, es al menos sofisticada. Villarruel vino demorando esa posibilidad hasta donde pudo. Si forzaba más el reglamento se le hubiera abierto un frente muy crítico con el cuerpo legislativo. Además, desde sus cercanías dicen que la dos venía advirtiendo a presidencia que la oposición venía construyendo en el Senado una masa crítica contra el DNU.

Los gobernadores, principalmente radicales, ejercen presión hacia los legisladores para que nada interfiera hasta el 25 M, para ver si se puede negociar alguna salida menos traumática del ajuste con el primer mandatario.

En solo tres meses se va licuando la relación de la máxima cúpula institucional. Nervios y operetas. Final abierto.

Horacio Caride