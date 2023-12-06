Diana Mondino defendió la suspensión de la pauta oficial

“Si el Estado subsidia a los medios, naturalmente estará limitando la libertad de expresión. Excelente decisión de Milei: si no hay más plata, se elimina la pauta oficial”, publicó la futura canciller en su cuenta de X.

Anoche, el programa Somos Buenos reveló que Javier Milei tiene decidido suspender la pauta oficial por un año, lo que tendrá consecuencias directa sobre el mercado de los medios.