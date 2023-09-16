Dictamen favorable Empleo Pyme

La norma impulsada por el Poder Ejecutivo obtuvo dictamen de mayoría en la Comisión de Presupuesto. Crea el Programa de Generación y Fortalecimiento del Empleo Pyme y tiene como objetivo el fomento de la contratación de trabajadores, incluyendo la de aquellos jóvenes que accedan al mercado laboral por primera vez, y la transformación gradual y con un criterio federal, de los planes, programas sociales y prestaciones de la seguridad social en trabajo formal.

La Comisión de Presupuesto y Hacienda que preside el diputado del Frente de Todos, Carlos Heller, recibió a funcionarios para debatir el proyecto de “Empleo Mipyme”. La iniciativa obtuvo dictamen de mayoría. El bloque Juntos por el Cambio presentará un dictamen propio.

La ministra de Trabajo, Empleo y Seguridad Social de la Nación, Raquel Olmos- invitada a explicar el proyecto- manifestó que la ley tiene 3 objetivos: “fomentar la contratación formal de trabajadores; formalizar el trabajo no registrado a través de un esquema de regularización dirigido a las pymes; y transformar, de manera gradual, y con un criterio federal de los programas socio laborales y las prestaciones de la seguridad social en trabajo formal de calidad”.

Asimismo, la funcionaria explicó que “nos encontramos en la actualidad en el periodo de crecimiento más prologando en relación a los últimos 14 años, en la creación del empleo registrado, es decir, en relación de dependencia y de carácter privado”. “Llevamos 35 meses de creación de empleo formal en el sector privado y 590 mil personas lograron acceder a trabajo formal en empresas privadas”, apuntó y agregó: “Sin embargo, la tasa de empleo no registrado sigue siendo muy elevada”.

 