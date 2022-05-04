Diego Brancatelli se cruzó con Yanina Latorre por la crisis del Gobierno

El periodista fue como invitado a LAM.

Diego Brancatelli se sentó en el living de LAM y como era de esperar tuvo su cruce con Yanina Latorre, que suele hacer críticas al gobierno de Alberto Fernández.

El periodista ultra K admitió la crisis económica pero comenzó con las excusas cuando la panelista más anti K del programa de De Brito lo empezó a cruzar. “Cristina le entregó una bosta a Mauricio“, le retrucó.

En la entrevista, Brancatelli también contó que le está yendo mal con el supermercado que abrió durante la pandemia.