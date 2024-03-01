Diego La Torre incomodó al Chavo

Diego La Torre armó un debate interesante en el programa del Pollo Vignollo . Disparó ideas sobre lo mal que el hace al debate del fútbol posiciones extremas en los discursos del periodismo deportivo, sobre esto de “ganar o morir”. Se habló de como ponen en riesgo el trabajo de muchos DT. Otros de sus compañeros, como el Chavo Fuks no coincidieron con que sea el periodismo el principal problema sino los dirigentes.  Se armó el fogón.