Diego Leuco, cerca de Telefé

El periodista Diego Leuco estaría en tratativas con las autoridades de Telefé. Según contó Marina Calabró en Radio Mitre, Leuco habría presentado un proyecto en el canal de las pelotitas, pero le ofrecieron hacer una Late Night Show, lo de dejaría afuera a Jey Mammon. Sería los sábados a la noche, aunque en ese horario estaba PH, que todavía no tiene fecha de regreso.