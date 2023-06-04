Difunden otras fotos que muestra a el futuro Arzobispo de CABA con dirigentes del PRO

Esos derrumbarían su parcialidad política a favor del kirchnerimso. Como dijo Monseñor Casaretto hay que aguardad su misión.

L operación de dejarlo pegado a Monseñor García Cuerva con los sectores radicalizados del peronismo tuvo poco vuelo. Es cierto que en su juventud las homilías eran muy politizadas y que mencionaba a Perón como ejemplo de la opción por los pobres, pero también es menester explicar el contexto y que siempre desde los pastoral mantuvo equilibrios y diálogos con todos los sectores.

Sino basta con repasar fotos que tuvo durante el gobierno de Macri, cuando se desempañaba en Villa la Cava junto a Mauricio Macri, Maria E Vidal o Carolina Standley.

Según seguidores del Papa, los ataque provienen por la alienación de Cuerva con el concepto del Concilio Vaticano II. Fue convocado por el papa Juan XXIII, quien lo anunció el 25 de enero de 1959.Significó cambios radicales de como encarar el vinculo de los sacerdotes con sus fieles cercano como pr ejemplo dejar de dar mis en latín y hacerlo en los respectivos idiomas donde el pastor hable como tener una clara opción por los pobres.

Con el Papa Francisco se volvió a esas directrices del Concilio Vaticano II muy resistidos por los sectores recalcitrantes católicos.