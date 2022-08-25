Diputados aceleró la designación de un ex ministro de Alicia Kirchner en el Superior Tribunal de Santa Cruz

Se trata de Fernando Basanta. Actualmente el STJ de Santa Cruz funciona con cuatro miembros por la jubilación de un juez.

La comisión de Asuntos Constitucionales, Justicia y Seguridad de la Cámara de Diputados de Santa Cruz prestó acuerdo esta semana para la designación de Fernando Basanta como miembro integrante del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Santa Cruz.

El actual Fiscal y ex ministro de Gobierno de Alicia Kirchner es un fiel adherente al kirchnerismo y especialmente a La Cámpora.

La terna enviada por el Poder Ejecutivo está compuesta por el propio Fernando Miguel Basanta, seguido por César Matías Neil y Marcela Silvia Ramos.

Los diputados provinciales que firmaron el acuerdo son Luciano Martín Chávez, María Rocío García, Claudio Alejandrino Barría Peralta y Horacio Matías Mazú.

Actualmente el STJ de Santa Cruz funciona con cuatro miembros tras la jubilación de Enrique Peretti: Paula Ludueña Campos, Reneé Fernández, Alicia de los Ángeles Mercau y Daniel Mauricio Mariani.