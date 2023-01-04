Diputados alista las Extraordinarias

En un clima de confrotación s eintentará avanzar sobre algunos consensos.

Ante la posibilidad de sesionar en Período Extraordinario, la Cámara de Diputados plantea cuáles podrían ser los temas que se van a tratar. Siguen analizando , en el oficialismo , la factibilidad de ingresar proyectos de caracter económico , fiscal y energético.

“Si la agenda lo amerita y se convoca, estaremos presentes”, expresó el diputado UCR Ricardo Cipolini en relación a la posible convocatoria.Además señaló: “Hay un proyecto de Blanqueo en el marco de un convenio firmado con Estados Unidos. Esperemos que el objetivo pueda cumplirse, si bien Estados Unidos ya aclaró que la información va a empezar a surgir a partir de 2024”.

Por su parte, el legislador del Frente de Todos Leopoldo Moreau sostuvo que “hay temas muy concretos de la vida cotidiana.. La Ley de Moratoria Previsional que les permitía jubilarse”.

De igual manera, Agustín Domingo (Juntos Somos Rio Negro) afirmó: “En la medida en la que el Ejecutivo considere que hay temas necesarios de tratar cuanto antes, nosotros vamos a estar presentes. Tenemos muchos desafíos por delante, sobre todo los que apuntan a garantizar estabilidad para los inversores de determinados sectores. Está pendiente que se envíe la Ley de Hidrógeno Verde”.

 