Diputados avanzó con el proyecto de tipificar la violencia digital

Se trata de dos iniciativas que proponen modificar el Código Penal y la ley de Violencia de Género con el objetivo de tipificar como delito la violencia de género en el ámbito digital.

La Comisión de Mujeres y Diversidad, que preside la diputada nacional del Frente de Todos Mónica Macha, emitió un dictamen unificado de los proyectos que buscan modificar la Ley 26.485 sobre Protección Integral para prevenir, sancionar y erradicar la violencia contra las Mujeres con el fin de incorporar la figura de la “violencia digital” como una modalidad de violencia.
El proyecto denominado “Ley Olimpia” sobre violencia digital de género, cuya autoría pertenece a la diputada Mónica Macha, establece, entre otras cuestiones, la sanción a la difusión sin consentimiento de contenidos íntimos. “La violencia por motivos de género sigue siendo una pandemia en nuestro país”, enfatizó.
 “Tenemos que avanzar con la educación digital”, aseguró la titular de la Comisión, al tiempo que indicó: “Es un proyecto que trabajamos en conjunto con distintas organizaciones”.
Por su parte, la diputada Danya Tavela (Evolución radical), autora del otro proyecto en tratamiento, ponderó “el consenso logrado en la Comisión”, al tiempo que remarcó “la necesidad de tipificar la violencia digital como parte de las violencias a las que somos sometidas las mujeres”.
En tanto, la diputada del Pro Silvia Lospennato consideró que, a través de este tipo de violencia, “se pretende la exclusión de las mujeres de los entornos digitales”, y al respecto instó a “avanzar con la ley de protección de datos personales”.
Desde la UCR, la diputada Gabriela Lena se refirió a la “necesidad de tener una definición de lo que es este tipo de violencia, y que sea agregada a la ley”, y señaló: “Necesitamos establecer medidas de autoprotección y prevención para poder evitar esa revictimización de las mujeres en las redes”.

Luego, la diputada María Rosa Martínez (FdT) destacó la importancia de “proteger la intimidad y la vida pública”, al sostener: “Es primero un derecho y después una obligación”

 