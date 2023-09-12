Diputados dictaminó a favor de la formación y capacitación de la temática discapacidad

La norma establece la formación sensible y obligatoria de la administración pública nacional en trato adecuado a las personas con discapacidad y adecuación en accesibilidad de espacios públicos.

El proyecto que fue respaldado por la Comisión de Discapacidad, presidida por el diputado Luis Di Giacomo (Juntos Somos Río Negro), promueve la creación del Programa “Argentina Inclusiva”. “Todos los agentes del Estado necesitamos estar capacitados, saber y conocer sobre discapacidad”, aseguró la diputada Natalia de la Sota (Córdoba Federal), autora de uno de los proyectos que han sido unificados.

En el mismo sentido, la diputada del Frente de Todos Graciela Caselles remarcó la importancia de esta norma al destacar que “es una Ley pensada a futuro para que aquellos que tomen decisiones sea con perspectiva de discapacidad”.

A su turno, la diputada Natalia Sarapura (UCR) aseveró que “hoy el desafío es la inclusión”, al señalar que “en la actualidad es una tarea pendiente”. “La importancia de la norma radica en asumir las responsabilidades de un trato responsable sujeto a derecho”, consideró.

Por otra parte, se aprobó el proyecto perteneciente a la diputada de Evolución radical Carla Carrizo que establece la creación del Programa de reconocimiento a las Empresas que incluyen prácticas de equidad laboral para personas con discapacidad “Sello nacional de Equidad Laboral”.

Según los fundamentos de la norma, “se procura brindar una respuesta ante una de las principales problemáticas que enfrentan las personas con discapacidad de nuestro país en la actualidad: el desempleo”.

En otro sentido, obtuvo dictamen el proyecto de autoría de la diputada oficialista Marcela Passo que propone la “creación de un Sistema integral de prioridad y contención para personas con Trastorno del Espectro Autista (TEA) y síndromes relacionados en los medios de transporte terrestre, ferroviario, aéreo y fluvial”.

En tanto, el proyecto que establece la Capacitación obligatoria en Lengua de Señas Argentina (LSA) para todas las personas que se desempeñen en la función pública, en todos sus niveles y jerarquías, en el ámbito de los tres poderes del Estado nacional (Poder Ejecutivo, Legislativo y Judicial de la Nación), no logró consenso, por lo cual se propuso que vuelva a asesores.

“La organizaciones de sordos nos piden que escuchemos cuáles son sus necesidades, las prioridades del colectivo porque hay una parte de la comunidad que no está de acuerdo con el proyecto de ley sobre la capacitación en lengua de señas”, explicó la diputada del Pro Dina Rezinovsky.

En el marco de la Comisión, además, se analizaron distintas iniciativas entre las que se destacan las “modificaciones a la Ley de Turismo accesible para personas con capacidades restringidas –Ley 25.643–”, con el fin de adecuar la Ley a lo que establece la Convención sobre los Derechos de las Personas con Discapacidad.

 