Diputados dictaminó creación de Universidades Públicas

De manera conjunta y mediante el voto mayoritario, las comisiones de Educación y de Presupuesto y Hacienda dictaminaron el establecimiento de tres casas de universidades nacionales: la universidad Madres de Plaza de Mayo en C.A.B.A, la universidad de Saladillo, y la universidad de la Cuenca del Salado, con sede en Cañuelas. Las mismas integran un paquete de ocho altas casas de estudio prontas a fundarse, dispuestas por dictamen para su tratamiento en la HCDN.

En el marco del plenario sostenido por la comisión de Educación, presidida por Blanca Osuna (FdT), junto a la comisión de Presupuesto y Hacienda, que encabeza Carlos Heller (FdT), obtuvo dictamen por mayoría la fundación de tres casas de altos estudios nacionales, de acceso público y gratuito en territorio bonaerense.

Se trata del potencial nacimiento de la universidad Madres de Plaza de Mayo en la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires; de la universidad de Saladillo en la localidad homónima, y de la Cuenca del Salado, teniendo por sede central el distrito de Cañuelas.

Al respecto, el diputado Daniel Arroyo (FdT) señaló que las tres entidades académicas integran un paquete de ocho futuras universidades, también con dictamen favorable: la universidad Juan Laurentino Ortiz de Paraná (Entre Ríos), de Río Tercero (Córdoba), y del Delta y del Pilar (PBA) “No se está creando universidades de la nada – recalcó Arroyo -: acá hay tradición, desarrollo académico, institutos terciarios, es decir, universidades provinciales que hoy pasarán a ser nacionales”. “La Argentina necesita más universidades”, ponderó el diputado del Frente de Todos.

En la suma de los beneficios socio-educativos, y de aquellos vinculados al conocimiento científico, Arroyo soslayó que “las universidades potencian el crecimiento económico del país, porque es evidente que va a haber más desarrollo tecnológico, más capacidad productiva y más cadenas de valor, en la medida que haya más universidades vinculadas con su medio”.

Por el contrario, la diputada Victoria Morales Gorleri (JxC) manifestó su rechazo al impulso de nuevas universidades nacionales, al considerar como “una farsa” el sostenimiento de las mismas mediante el presupuesto nacional, “en un momento de profunda crisis educativa, y donde los datos del sistema educativo son alarmantes y dolorosos”.

 