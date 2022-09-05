Diputados sigue de cerca la problemática de créditos UVA

Buscan mecanismos par amortiguar el impacto inflacionario sobre el sistema de préstamos hipotecarios.

Las comisiones de Finanzas y Presupuesta y Hacienda, presididas por los legisladores Alicia Aparicio y Carlos Heller (FdT), dieron continuidad al trabajo iniciado el 29 de junio, cuando tomadores de créditos UVA expusieron las dificultades para afrontar las cuotas requeridas, a raíz del impacto inflacionario sobre el actual sistema de préstamos hipotecarios.

Durante el plenario, el presidente del Banco Central de la República Argentina (BCRA), Miguel Pesce, encabezó la lista de expositores que brindaron alternativas de refinanciamiento de los créditos UVA, con el propósito de garantizar el acceso al préstamo destinado a la adquisición o refacción de una vivienda única de ocupación permanente.

El titular del BCRA consideró que “nos toca tratar un tema complejo, difícil, concierne a uno de los temas de fondo que tiene nuestra sociedad que es la necesidad cultural y social de que los argentinos tengan acceso a su vivienda”.

En ese sentido, Pesce sostuvo que el 47% de estos créditos fueron otorgados por el Banco Nación, el 13% por el Banco Provincia y el 9% por el Banco Ciudad.

Asimismo, mencionó que se otorgaron 97 mil créditos para vivienda y para compras de propiedades con fines comerciales y que el 85% de los deudores pertenece a los dos deciles de mayores ingresos. “Estamos tratando un problema, al que hay prestarle atención, del sector más alto de la escala de ingresos de nuestro país”, aclaró.

“Tenemos que encontrar un mecanismo permanente que permita salvar estas situaciones excepcionales y críticas cuando el salario real cae abruptamente y los procesos de negociación paritaria no pueden compensar esta situación con la velocidad que necesitan las familias para poder atender la cuota de un crédito que se ajusta por inflación”, pidió.

En tanto, para referirse a la situación del crédito UVA en la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, le sucedió en el uso de la palabra el director del Banco Ciudad, Gastón Rossi, quien ponderó la baja morosidad de la entidad al señalar que de los 12.337 préstamos vigentes, “el 98,3% de los tomadores presenta una situación regular”.

No obstante, en la búsqueda de soluciones de alcance nacional para garantizar el acceso al sistema UVA, Rossi propuso el “abordaje caso a caso de los préstamos con problemas, en tanto permitirá encontrar alternativas de refinanciación a la medida de cada deudor”.