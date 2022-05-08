Direct TV tendrá su señal de radio y busca figuras

Se va armando otro proyecto de radio, La empresa Direct TV estudia adquirir una señal que hoy tiene bajo su administración al empresario Marcelo Figoli. Será una señal de puro deporte, con el futbol de cabecera en vistas al mundial Qatar que comienza en noviembre,  Hasta ahora habría una sola figura confirmada que es Gastón Recondo, Fueron por mariano Closs pero su cachet es inalcanzable parta el nuevo proyecto,