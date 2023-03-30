Disney tapa la cara de Mammon

Jey Mammon había grabado una película con Disney hace un tiempo, que saldrá este año. Por las denuncias de supuesto abuso,  decidieron prescindir de su imagen, y tendrán que editar las 18 escenas donde participaba, y contratar a otro actor para que le ponga su cara, según trascendió. No es la primera vez que Disney se encuentra en este tipo de dilemas. Dudó durante mucho tiempo sobre como tratar que un famoso conductor blanqueara su cambio de gustos sexuales. Igualmente, este caso es muy complicado por constituir un posible delito sexual.