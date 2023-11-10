Dolores Fonzi le dice no a Milei

 

La actriz se manifestó de forma contundente contra Javier Milei. ” Si sos mujer, si sos madre, si sos madre soltera, si sos gay, si tenés cáncer, si tenés diabetes, si querés estudiar, si querés que tus hijos estudien, si querés mantener tu puesto de trabajo y si querés que los genocidas sigan siendo juzgados no votes a Milei. Él está en contra de todo eso”, sostuvo, enfática la artista.

 

 

 