Doman al igual que Tinelli fracasó como dirigente de futbol

El periodista renunció al Rojo cono su presidente. Hacia apenas 4 meses que había asumido. Detalles de un fracaso.

Fabián Domán deja un mensaje con su repentina renuncia a la presidencia de Independiente. Gestionar un club o pasara a la trinchera de lo público como gestor , no es lo mismo que animar un programa o ser famoso. Ya había intentado ser el Relaciones Públicas del Grupo Vila Manzano.

El agravante del vuelo corto del conductor y periodista es que con la herencia recibida por los Moyano , tenīa todo un campo de expectativa abierta a producir aunque sea una pequeña mejoría. Mala lectura de los agujeros financieros y rodeado por políticos del PRO, Doman tuvo además manejos de cierta ligereza en la imagen del club.

Un claro ejemplo que mereció ser meme fue que Doman nombro como abogado atocinaste del Rojo a un hincha de racing, Chrisrtia Poletti, un ex panelista del ultimo magacine que tuvo el personaje de los chupines.

Trascendió que antes de su renuncia indeclinable, Doman protagonizó una reunión muy tensa como la comisión directiva que entre oros integran los políticos del PRO, Grindetti y Ritondo. Hubo un golpe en la mesa y como paso intermedio , Doman quiso tomar una licencia expresando que quería volver a los medios ,

Independiente se desangra en un coctel explosivo, con un peligro real de descenso y barras bravas que amenazan a directivos y jugadores .

En su comunicado, expresó que el club atraviesa sus ” tiempos mas difíciles” . Los embargos inhiben al Rojo de comprar jugadores para revertir los resultados en la cancha, Para colmo pronto estará el clásico frente a Racing.

Los hinchas se auto convocaron exigiendo soluciones . El clima está espeso con pintadas amenazantes.

Tinelli fracasso en San Lorenzo, hoy no puede pisar el Gasómetro. Doman igualó la performance mostrando una vez mas que ese famoso servirá para ganar una elección pero deja de ser garantía para entender el manejo de una empresa.

 