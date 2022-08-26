Doman casi le vende un departamento a Cristina

Fabián Doman es una máquina de anécdotas. Hablando de la militancia que hace vigilia en los alrededores de la casa de Recoleta, Doman recordó que el vivió muy cerca del domicilio de la ex presidenta y que inclusive hace 20 años, Cristina fue a ver el que era su departamento para comprarlo. ¿ Qué pasó? Cristina desechó la operación porque le faltaba un cuarto al departamento.