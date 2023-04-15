¿Doman cobró como presidente de Independiente?

La duda comenzó a expandirse en algunos programas. Eduardo Feinmann lo consultó al sucesor provisorio en el Rojo, el intendente de Lanús Néstor Grindetti quien titubeó al aire. Supuestamente ningún presidente de un club recibe un sueldo por sus servicios porque son asociaciones  civiles.

El propio Doman salió al cruce de esas versiones en el programa del Pollo Vignolo diciendo que perdió plata al resignar su actividad privada en los medios. Ruggeri no le creyó. Mirá…

 