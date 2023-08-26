Doman quedó en off side con dos integrantes de pueblos originarios

Dos integrantes de pueblos originarios que estaban en el subte fueron abordados en forma colorida por la cronista de Bien de Mañana. Todo iba fluyendo hasta que la pareja de entrevistados comenzó a hablarles en su idioma original. La cronista tuvo tono burlesco y el segmento terminó abruptamente.