Doman furioso con el Gobierno por el ataque a periodistas: “Parecen comunistas soviéticos”

El conductor respaldó a los periodistas de Urbana Play.

Fabián Doman reaccionó ante las críticas de Javier Milei contra el staff radial de Urbana Play por viajar a transmitir desde los Estados Unidos la Copa América.

“Las persecuciones a la reputación de la persona son fascistas, las inventó el fascismo, y Stalin, a ustedes que no les gusta el comunismo. Parecen comunistas soviéticos”, se descargó el conductor de América. Y cuestionó la escasa repercusión que tuvo el tema en los medios gráficos: “Hay que hablar mal del poder ahora, hagamonos cargo de las chupadas de media a Milei … reportajes sin repreguntas”. 

Esta vez las víctimas de los arrebatos presidenciales fueron las figuras de radio Urbana Play: Andy Kusnetzoff, Matías Martin, María O´Donnell y Sofía Martínez. Milei dio conformidad a un usuario que criticó duramente al staff de esa radio.