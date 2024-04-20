Doman regresó pero siguen las tensiones con una pantalla fría

El conductor tuvo un episodio extraño para los códigos de la tele. La versión oficial nadie la cree.

Fabián Doman se reincorporó al programa de la primera mañana de América pero su continuidad sigue bajo la tensión y observación de los mandos de la calle Fitz Roy. Los números de rating son esquivos. Mide la mitad de lo que lograba, en mismo segmento y misma señal, Antonio Laje, que ahora es su competidor en LN+.

El episodio de su “fuga” de pantalla cuando se fue por un supuesto malestar de salud dejó resquemores internos con la producción y autoridades del canal. De hecho, Rolando Graña fue el que dio una fecha de suspensión.

De regreso, el martes pasado, el conductor salió a insistir con el “problema de salud” a raíz de una dieta que está encarando, que le hizo irse repentinamente del set.

“Mi mujer y mis hijos me llaman ‘AbanDoman’ ahora. Está buenísimo”, le dijo a Pamela David que así lo había bautizado como primera Dama del Grupo en el mometo del escándalo .

Lo cierto es que hubo otras razones de peso no contadas. Doman venia teniendo chispazos con la producción, disconforme con los resultados, y rebotaba todas las propuestas que le acercaban sobre contenidos. El día que se fue estuvo de muy mal humor y no había revisado la rutina correspondiente, cuando le ponchearon un movilero en un caso policial.

Se tuvo que hacer cargo de la conducción, en esas repentinas circunstancias, su compañera Mercedes Mendoza. Los números de esas dos jornadas fueron parejos con los que hace habitualmente el conductor titular.

Con sinceridad, Doman reconoció su fama ganada: “En los últimos dos años y medio, por circunstancias ajenas o no, la gente debe pensar: ‘Este tipo se va de todos lados’. IntratablesEdenorIndependiente”, señaló el periodista.

Para acordar su regreso,  corrieron a la productora ejecutiva de su ciclo, Vanina Pechersky, con la que venia manteniendo fuertes diferencias.

El tema central pasa por la bajas mediciones donde lo de Doman no es una isla dentro del canal. América ha sido la pantalla mas afectada por el cambio cultural de consumo hacia otras plataformas en perjuicio de la TV abierta. En el canal de Vila solo funcionan Ángel de Brito y algo Mariana Fabiani.

El clima del canal es complicado, con despidos y retiros voluntarios. Hasta se ven medidas restrictivas en el uso de la luz. Hay invitados a los que maquillan en medio de penumbras para ahorrar en las facturas futuras de servicios. Tinelli ha sido un fracaso y produce erogaciones muy significativas para afrontar. Marcelo alguna vez lo tuvo a Fabián en el Bailando. La pista nunca estuvo tan resbalosa.