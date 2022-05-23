Doman se mostró compresivo con Boca por el caso Villa

Fabian Doman expresó que entiende la postura de Riquelme quien por el momento mantiene en el plantel de Boca a Villa, acusado de abusador por una mujer. El conductor del 13 señalo que el 9 es un activo importante del club xeneize y que el prisma con el que la dirigencia ve el tema es económico. “Si lo entrega antes de tiempo el jugador no vale nada en el mercado”, justificó Doman , quien sigue pretendiendo ser el presidente de Independiente.