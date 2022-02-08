Domenech volvió a la carga contra la jueza por la revinculación de sus hijos

El periodista de TN denunció que es víctima de un supuesto desmanejo judicial.

Cuando el periodista Sebastián Domenech expuso su lucha por poder revincularse con sus dos primeros hijos, sabía que podía pasar dos cosas: que la jueza hiciera lugar a ese pedido en beneficio de los niños o bien que ella tomara medidas más duras.
Y eso es lo que acaba de pasar. “Señora jueza, aún no tengo novedades en la causa para ver a mis hijos. La feria judicial ya terminó hace varios días, el descanso quedó atrás. ¿Cuándo va a ordenar la revinculación? ¿Cuándo va a hacer justicia por los niños? ¿Así es en todas las causas?”, comenzó su descargo público.
"Señora jueza, aún no tengo novedades en la causa para ver a mis hijos. La feria judicial ya terminó hace varios días, el descanso quedó atrás. Cuando va a ordenar la revinculación? Cuando va a hacer Justicia por los niños? Así es en todas las causas?" — Sebastián Domenech (@domenech_news) February 8, 2022
“Empiezo a sospechar de algo intencional por parte de la jueza por motivos que desconozco. Insólito: hablo de la sentencia en el expediente ‘alimentos’ (el lado B de la causa para poder ver a Caro y Maxi después de seis años), un expediente al que siempre le cumplí con absoluta prolijidad, como corresponde”, continuó
“Esta sentencia va contra los propios mellis e incluso contra Sol. La jueza, tras actualizar la cuota alimentaria, sentenció que debo aumentar anualmente un porcentaje que supera ampliamente el porcentaje de la actualización anual de mi salario. Con lo cual, con el paso del tiempo, no solo estaré impedido de poder cumplir con las necesidades de mi tercera hija (Sol) y mi actual hogar con Naty sino que tampoco podré hacerlo con la propia cuota para los mellis. Esto es ridículo”, lamentó.
"Además (y acá viene lo increíble), debo pagar un retroactivo que se transforma en una suma literalmente millonaria. MILLONARIA! Por qué debo pagar esa 'deuda', ese retroactivo, si siempre cumplí con lo que ordenó la propia jueza? De donde saco ese dinero?" — Sebastián Domenech (@domenech_news) February 8, 2022
Y, para peor, la magistrada también ordenó que “un retroactivo que se transforma en una suma literalmente millonaria”. Por eso Domenech sospechó de algo intencional: “¿Por qué debo pagar esa ‘deuda’, ese retroactivo, si siempre cumplí con lo que ordenó la propia jueza? ¿De dónde saco ese dinero?
Como respuesta a la jueza del caso, Ana Paula Garona Dupuis, Domenech volvió a publicar la foto con sus hijos que le habían ordenado borrar.