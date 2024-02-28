Dominique con altura

Dominique Metzger se tomó un minuto en Telenoche para sentar posición sobre las burlas avaladas por el presidente a los chicos con síndrome Down. Recordemos que Milei avaló un posteó de la imagen de la cara del  gobernador de Tierra del Fuego, con los ojos editados dando la apariencia de tener ese síndrome. Milei nunca pidió disculpas.

Dominique que tiene e un hermano con esa discapacidad le pidió al presidente que no reitere este tipo de episodios .