Donaciones desde Diputados y APL para inundados

La Cámara de Diputados y la Asociación del Personal Legislativo (APL) realizaron de manera conjunta una donación a la Cruz Roja Argentina para colaborar con la ayuda que se le está brindando a las más de 1300 familias afectadas por el temporal en la provincia de Buenos Aires.

De esta manera, la Cruz Roja Argentina recibió alimentos no perecederos tales como arroz, fideos, leche, azúcar, entre otros productos y artículos de limpieza tales como lavandina, jabón, detergente, etc, destinados a las personas que padecen las  consecuencias del temporal que afecta a la provincia de Buenos Aires.

Al respecto, la Presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados, Cecilia Moreau, expresó que “es muy importante estar cerca de las familias afectadas en este momento, por eso encaramos junto al Secretario General de APL, diputados y diputadas y el personal de la Cámara esta donación de elementos de primera necesidad para acompañar a los argentinos y argentinas afectadas por el temporal”.

En tanto, el Presidente de Cruz Roja Argentina, Diego Tipping sostuvo que “estamos con más de 300 voluntarios dando respuesta en los lugares de mayor necesidad” y agregó “queremos agradecer enormemente este gesto de todos los trabajadores del Congreso que permanentemente están cerca de nuestra organización cada vez que hay que llegar rápido”.