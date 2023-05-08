“Si me quedaba me tenía que callar”

Victoria Donda sigue explicando su salida del Gobierno.

Romina Manguel la presentó con una secuencia contundente: “Un día le hice una nota a la mañana como funcionaria de Alberto, a la tarde fue a un acto de Cristina y a la noche había renunciado”.

La ex titular del INADI, conocida por su saltos políticos, sigue explicando cómo duró tanto en el gobierno. “Si me quedaba me tenía que callar”, dice Donda que le dijeron después de participar en ese acto de CFK. El Gobierno dijo en ese momento que la echaron. Donda sigue repitiendo que se fue por su cuenta.