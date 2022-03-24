Dónde esta el tuit de Macri por el 24 M

Ignoro el feriado recordatorio. Horas antes insinuó que quiere volver al poder.

Pasó el acto de Madres, Abuelas e Hijos por la Plaza de Mayo, pasó también la marcha de la izquierda dura y de las organizaciones sociales vinculadas a La Cámpora y el kirchnerismo. Pasaron también los mensajes de los referentes del Gobierno y de la oposición, pero a las 7 de la tarde, el del expresidente Mauricio Macri se hacía desear.

Bien temprano, el presidente Alberto Fernández escribió: “Teniendo como faro la incansable lucha de las Madres y Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo, hoy y siempre, por la memoria, la verdad y la justicia las argentinas y argentinos decimos #NuncaMás”.

La vicepresidenta Cristina Kirchner publicó fotos de la columna de La Cámpora: “En otro aniversario del #24DeMarzo miles de compañeros y compañeras ya marchan desde la Ex Esma a Plaza de Mayo para volver a abrazarse con Madres y Abuelas. Todos y todas por #MemoriaVerdadYJusticia”.

Por su parte, la líder de la Coalición Cívica Elisa Carrió se expresó con un mensaje desde otra posición sobre lo sucedido entre 1976 y 1983: “#DíaDeLaMemoria Nosotros no queremos volver atrás, #NuncaMás una dictadura militar, odio y aniquilamiento entre argentinos. Debemos vencer el mal radical de la Argentina, que es la violencia, para así poder construir una sociedad justa con democracia, verdad y república”.

En tanto, el gobernador de Jujuy y presidente de la Unión Cívica Radical Gerardo Morales también se sumó al recuerdo: “46 años después del comienzo de la última dictadura militar que llenó de dolor y miseria a nuestro país, levantamos una vez más las banderas de la democracia, la vida, la paz y la lucha por los derechos humanos. Hoy volvemos a decir #NuncaMás”.

Pero el mensaje de Macri se hacía desear.