Dos diputados macristas viajaron a Ucrania

Gerardo Milman y Waldo Wolff viajaron a Ucrania para solidarizarse “personalmente con el pueblo” de ese país. “Seguimos insistiendo en que Argentina debe recibir a los miles de refugiados ucranianos que buscan asilo. Los espantosos hechos que oímos todos los días en las noticias exigen que no se tomen más posturas ambiguas como las que nos tiene acostumbrados este gobierno”, tuiteó Milman antes de subir al avión.