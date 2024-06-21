Dos productores intentaron acercar a Karina con Lali Espósito

Se cree que la artistas no estuvo al tanto de la gestión. Cómo sigue la polémica.

Expediento Político pudo saber que el encuentro entre dos empresarios del espectáculo y la poderosa Secretaria General del Gobierno se produjo dos semanas atrás. Karina recibió en su oficina de la Rosada a dos emisarios de buena voluntad. Se trata de Marcelo Carlos Dionisio, titular de una conocida productora, y José Palazzo, organizador de Cosquín Rock.

La reunión tuvo como contexto la intención de poner paños fríos entre el presidente y la mega estrella del pop nacional, Lali Espósito. Karina escuchó durante largos minutos a los dos empresarios del espectáculo que, aclararon ,fueron como negociadores particulares y por conocidos que tendieron puentes con la hermana del presidente.

Sin embargo, tras escucharlos pacientemente, Karina los interpeló: “¿Saben ustedes que hubiera hecho Menem con un caso así? Seguramente se hubiera sacado una foto y hubiera terminado así la polémica, bueno eso es lo que nosotros no vamos a hacer”, afirmó tajante. Los interlocutores se quedaron fríos.

Recordemos que Lali fue cuestionada en varias ocasiones por el primer mandatario como ejemplo de una artista que vive de la teta del Estado a través de recitales que organizan gobiernos. La bautizó “Lali Depósito”. La cantante se la devolvió con creces advirtiendo sobre la libertad de expresión puesta en juego cuando un poderoso apunta a la cultura. Sus declaraciones llegaron a la propia España, donde Lali es muy popular.