Dos ultra K se cruzaron feo en Duro de Domar por el caso de Jay Mammon

Mariano Hamilton y Cynthia Garcia se dijeron de todo. Qué dijo el conductor del programa.

El debate sobre el caso de Jay Mammon se fue de control en Duro de Domar. Los protagonistas de la dura pelea fueron dos sobrevivientes de 678: Mariano Hamilton y Cynthia Garcia.

“Este debate no se da solamente acá, este es un debate profundo sobre los victimarios”, arrancó García.

¿Vos me estas explicando a mi cómo es la vida? ¿Vos me tenes que enseñar como es el periodismo? Te agradezco tu clases”, contestó Hamilton, visiblemente caliente.

El conductor Pablo Duggan no sabía qué hacer y terminó interpelando a García por su posición. El video de la pelea no fue rescatado en los cortes del programa, pero fue rescatado por un tuitero.