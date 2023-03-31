Dudas sobre la salida del nuevo Intratables

El proyecto quedó esperando el aterrizaje del uevo programador , Marcelo Tinelli. Por ahora : ¿ quién se queda con la conducción?

Intratable simpre ha sido el fetiche de América. Casi un berretín que vuelve a la palestra en un año electoral. Se han realizado distintos demos para probar quien se quedaría con la conducción de un programa que tuvo a Santiago del Moro, Alejandro Fantino y Fabián Doman, entre otros.

La pulseada quedó entre Nicolás Magaldi y la conductora de noticiero, Soledad Larghi. Según pudo saber Expediente, el elegido es Nicolás ya que mostró mayor soltura para el formato. Entre los panelistas potenciales, algunos ya fueron descartados. El caso de Paula Trapani quien no habrpia gustado en producción.

De todas maneras, no es seguro que el programa vuelva a la pantalla. Hay que esperar que se siente en el sillón de definiciones , Marcelo Tinelli. Magaldi tiene muy buena onda con el famoso hacedor del Bailando. Ceferino Reato, tras su paso por GH en Telefé volvería como uno de los centrales opinadores.