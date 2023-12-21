Duggan explotó contra el DNU de MIlei: “Nos convertimos en una dictadura, cerraron el Congreso”

El conductor de C5N tuvo una noche de furia al aire.

“Saluden a la República que se va. Es el mayor ataque a la Constitución desde la restitución de la democracia. Esto no se puede hacer de ninguna manera…. Javier Milei acaba de cerrar el Congreso de la Nación. No existe más el Congreso“, fue una de las frases salientes de Pablo Duggan luego de la cadena nacional de Javier Milei.

El conductor de C5N tuvo una noche de furia y agitó los cacerolazos desde la pantalla. Llegó a decir: “Nos convertimos en una dictadura”.