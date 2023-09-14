Duggan fue agredido en un restorán de Nordelta

Pablo Duggan fue agredido en un restorán de la zona de Nordelta “Estamos viviendo en una sociedad intoxicada de odio. Siempre condeno los escraches. Estábamos con mi mujer y mi hijo. Pedimos la comida. Se acercó una pareja. Nunca lo vi al que me agredió. Se me acercó y me gritaba ‘te voy a matar’. Me quedé paralizado y me escupe toda la cara”, relató el periodista ultra K.

El agresor siguió comiendo pero luego terminó detenido.